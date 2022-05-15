WhatsApp Chat Filters spotted on Desktop version of the application: Check details here

WhatsApp is working on a new Chat Filters feature for Business Accounts. As the name suggests, the feature will allow WhatsApp Business Accounts users to organise their conversations with different chats in a better manner. As with other features, Chat Filters should arrive for all the versions of WhatsApp, including WhatsApp for Android, iOS, and Desktop. Keep reading to know more about the WhatsApp Chat Filters.

In a nutshell, the WhatsApp Chat Filters feature will help users find chats easily. Filters are generally used to show specific data or information from a database. On WhatsApp, the Chat Filters will enable users to categorise chats and find the required one. Chat Filters will include categories like groups, non-contacts, unread chats, and more. The feature was spotted in development by WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp Chat Filters spotted on the Desktop version of the app

While the feature is currently being developed for Business Accounts users, it should also be available to regular WhatsApp users in the future. The report published by WABetaInfo also contains a screenshot that shows the feature in action, on WhatsApp Desktop. As of now, the feature is only available on WhatsApp Desktop v2.2216.40. In related news, WhatsApp has also been working on a Companion Mode.

WhatsApp has been working on the multi-device functionality for quite a lot of time. Last year, it introduced a beta feature that allows users to operate WhatsApp on different devices, without being dependent on the primary smartphone. Now, the platform is working on a new feature related to usage on multiple devices, called Companion mode. Keep reading to know more about WhatsApp Companion Mode.

What is WhatsApp Companion Mode?

Essentially, WhatsApp Companion Mode will allow users to link their primary device, i.e., the smartphone with a WhatsApp account on a secondary smartphone. When users will use WhatsApp on the secondary device, they will be logged out from the WhatsApp account on the primary device. A screenshot also reveals that all data from the primary device will be removed as soon as users start using WhatsApp on the secondary device. Stay tuned for more updates on upcoming WhatsApp features and other tech news.