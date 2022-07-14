WhatsApp Could Soon Allow Users To Post Voice Recordings As Status: All Details Here

WhatsApp allows users to put videos and photographs as Status that is available for 24 hours before it vanishes. However, that might change in a future update as the Meta-owned instant messaging platform seems to be working on a new feature for WhatsApp Status. Read more about the new feature here.

WhatsApp could soon launch a Voice Status feature

According to a report published by WABetaInfo on July 13, 2022, WhatsApp is working on a new feature called Voice Status. As the name suggests, the feature will allow users to put their voice recordings as WhatsApp Status. The report mentions that the feature is under development and hence, it is not available to beta users. It is important to mention that the feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for Android v2.22.16.3.

The publication shares a screenshot of the feature in action, which shows a new microphone icon at the bottom right corner of the WhatsApp Status interface. Usually, the icon is used to record and send voice messages in personal and group chats. However, in this context, the microphone could be used for recording voice notes that can be put up as Status, visible to the contacts selected by users. As of now, the release date or timeline of the WhatsApp Voice Notes feature is not available.

WhatsApp releases the ability to react with any emoji

On July 11, 2022, co-founder and CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg took to his Instagram account to announce an update to the emoji reaction feature. Going forward, users on both Android and iOS platforms will be able to use any emoji to react to a message on WhatsApp. Zuckerberg even listed some of his favourite emoji reactions, including the first bump, 100 per cent, sunglasses emoji, surfing emoji, french fries and robot face.

Since WhatsApp has a large number of users, the feature might take some time before it is for everyone. Once the feature arrives, users can tap and hold on a message to open the emoji reaction menu and tap on the '+' sign at the extreme right to select any emoji from their smartphone. Whether users will be able to customise the emojis that appear in the emoji reaction menu is not known at the moment.