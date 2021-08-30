WhatsApp Developers Announced An In-app Ban Review Feature: All We Know About This Feature

WhatsApp has been working on making its platform safe and end-to-end encrypted with the help of new features and updates. It seems that the developers are not stopping at this and are working on bringing in a new feature in an attempt to make their platform safer. A recent report from IOL confirms that the Facebook-owned company is working on releasing an in-app tool that gives the users an option to ask for a ban review.

The developers had already started working to release this feature for iOS WhatsApp users. Recent updates confirm that WhatsApp has now started working on WhatsApp beta for Android. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to learn more about it. Here is all the information available about the Whatsapp in-app ban review feature. Read more about this Whatsapp Update.

What is WhatsApp's ban review feature?

WhatsApp is adding a new feature that helps the users to put in a review request for reporting a user directly from the app. The feature also gives an option to add a small description of the incident that happened before reporting the ban. Popular data miners, WaBetaInfo confirmed that anyone can be banned from using WhatsApp because of several reasons. For instances where the users are being reported because of spam, the report review can be requested about the situation. Then WhatsApp Support is going to have a look at the users’ account activity to verify if something wrong really happened or not. No other information has been released about this feature coming to the popular messaging platform. But the makers have been working on other upgrades for their platform.

More about WhatsApp

Brand new features like the waveform animation for recording a voice note are currently being tested under the Beta version. Users will also be able to pause the message and listen to the audio before sending it to their contact. All of these changes were brought in with a recent update for their WhatsApp Web app. This update also brought a feature to use the messaging platform without having a phone connected to the internet. This needed to be solved because using WhatsApp on web could not be accessed without having a phone without a stable internet connection.