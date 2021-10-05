WhatsApp Global Outage: CEO Will Cathcart Says, 'We're Entirely Back Up And Running Now'

After the global outage on October 4, 2021, seems like all platforms owned by Facebook, including WhatsApp are now online and running at full capacity. Today, Facebook has apologised to the creators, small businesses and other users across the platform that relies on services provides by the US-based company. At 8.00 am IST on October 5, 2021, WhatsApp also says that its services are back online.

The WhatsApp outage began yesterday for users across the world, wherein users on the messaging app were not able to send or receive messages. Any text message, media file or voice message on the platform was not being delivered to the receiver. While users were still able to access the application and data files that were already downloaded on their devices, any new communication through the app could not be done.

We’re now back and running at 100%.



💚 Thank you to everyone around the world today for your patience while our teams worked diligently to restore WhatsApp. We truly appreciate you and continue to be humbled by how much people and organizations rely on our app every day. 💚 — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 5, 2021

At 9.32 pm IST on October 4, 2021, there were as many as 31,383 reports on Down Detector about the WhatsApp outage. The global app outage detector also shows that about 39 per cent of users had issues with the application, 36 per cent could not send messages and 25 per cent reported issues with WhatsApp's website as well. Several reports and experts deem the event to be a major outage. WhatsApp has a whopping 2 billion users across the world, and the outage was experienced on a global level as well.

WhatsApp is used as a convenient mode of communication for not only personal but professional purposes as well. Hence, there is no denying that the outage must have causes problems to not only individuals but organizations as well. WhatsApp's CEO Will Cathcart also tweeted from his official handle, acknowledging the issue and informing users that the app is up and running again.

We're entirely back up and running now. We know that people were unable to use @WhatsApp to connect with their friends, family, businesses, community groups, and more today -- a humbling reminder of how much people and organizations rely on our app every day. — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) October 5, 2021

Addressing users, Facebook Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post published earlier this morning "Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger are coming back online now. Sorry for the disruption today - I Know how much you rely on our services to stay connected with the people you care about." From what it looks like, all the services are back online today.