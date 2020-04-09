WhatsApp Introduces A New 'Search On The Web' Feature That Verifies Fake News Easily

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, tackling misinformation and fake news has become a task for the government. These fake news circulating on WhatsApp groups create chaos and panic and to tackle such an issue the Government of India declared the Disaster Management Act. However, this has still not stopped the fake news from being forwarded in groups. So, WhatsApp took an initiative and came up with a new WhatsApp update which enables a user to verify a forwarded message on the internet.

WhatsApp introduces new 'Search text on the web' feature that verifies a fake message immediately

This new feature of WhatsApp was recently added in the new updates to help governments across the globe to tackle the spread of misinformation effectively. The new update was announced by WABetainfo officially. As per WABetainfo, the search message on the web can be used on the latest versions of WhatsApp Web/ Desktop. The website also stated that the feature is enabled on the latest WhatsApp for Android and iOS updates.

Also Read | How to change language in Whatsapp on your smartphone device? Here's a detailed guide

Source: WABetainfo

WAbetainfo also shared a screenshot on Twitter of a chat in which the search icon appeared next to a forwarded text message. According to the WhatsApp Beta Information website, the new WhatsApp search message on web feature will only work for the frequently forwarded texts. However, this new update is for mobile app users only. There is no news about when will the feature rollout for WhatsApp Web.

Also Read | How to change WhatsApp Settings to 'Only admin can post' in a group?

How to use the new WhatsApp update?

A user can verify the forwarded text on WhatsApp mobile app by tapping on the search icon placed right beside the message. When you tap on the search bar, it will ask you whether you want to search your message on Google or not. If you select yes, the feature will take you to a page on the search engine which would confirm whether your message is true or false.

Also Read | How to remove yourself as admin from WhatsApp groups? Here's a step-by-step guide

Also Read | IMPORTANT: Maharashtra cyber cell issues COVID-19 advisory for WhatsApp users & group admins