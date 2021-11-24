WhatsApp Message 'delete For Everyone' Time Limit May Increase To 7 Days In Future Update

Message deleting on WhatsApp allows users to delete messages from the chat shortly after they are sent. The current time limit for deleting a message on WhatsApp is one hour and eight minutes. However, there might be certain circumstances where a message needs to be deleted after the time limit. According to a new report, WhatsApp is working on extending this time limit by a great margin.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on increasing the message deletion time period. The feature has been seen on a new WhatsApp beta 2.2147.4 for Desktop. The report states that WhatsApp is increasing the time limit of deleting a message from one hour eight minutes to over seven days. Previously, WhatsApp was reported to remove any time limit for deleting messages from the instant messaging platform.

WhatsApp might increase the time limit for deleting messages

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows a 'delete for everyone' option on a message that has been sent more than been selected from beyond the current deletion time. Building upon the same, the publication confirms that the time limit to delete a message on the platform will be increased to seven days and eight minutes through an update in the future. As the feature is still under development, the company might change its plans through an official announcement.

As the feature is under development, it is not available to beta testers at the moment. The company has been adding new features to WhatsApp Desktop for adding to the user experience. Recently, WhatsApp Desktop also got the ability to edit photos while sending them via desktop. The feature allows users to scribble on a photo, crop the unnecessary parts and rotate it. Additionally, WhatsApp has also added the ability to attend video and voice calls through WhatsApp Desktop, which is currently available to some users.

In addition to the WhatsApp message deletion time period, the instant messaging platform is also working on introducing a playback speed feature for forwarded voice messages. The feature was recently spotted in a beta version of WhatsApp for iOS. However, as the feature is currently under development, it might not be available for WhatsApp beta for Android. Stay tuned for more updates on WhatsApp messages.