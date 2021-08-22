WhatsApp Multi-device Feature Will Allow Users To Add IPad As A New Linked Device

WhatsApp is set to roll out yet another update for the application to introduce the 2.0 version of multi-device support. As per reports, the Facebook-owned messaging app has started working on an update that will also allow users to add iPad as a new linked device under the multi-device support 2.0. WhatsApp had earlier put out the multi-device support feature for the beta testers to test and give feedback. Following this, the company is now considering an official rollout for the multi-device support 2.0.

WhatsApp multi-device support

The messaging app is also in plans to add support for iPad along with WhatsApp web, portal, desktop and phone. According to the company, a multi-device connection of the application will allow a single app to have four other secondary devices liked to it. According to Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is finally adding iPad as a new linked device to its multi-device 2.0 update. The report also claimed that Android Tablets are also to be linked with the same.

WhatsApp users had earlier raised concern over the multi-device feature as it could potentially replace WhatsApp Web. However, this was later dismissed by the company, who informed that the web portal could not be replaced as it had a high user rating. “WhatsApp Web remains an important platform for our users. Until now, WhatsApp has only been available on one device at a time. Desktop and Web support only worked by mirroring off your phone - which meant your phone had to be on and have an active internet connection,” the WhatsApp spokesperson said. The company has been working on the new multi-device feature since 2019.

WhatsApp multi-device support to release with end-to-end encryption

WhatsApp would offer end-to-end encryption for its multi-device capability. The Facebook-owned instant messaging app has long emphasised its privacy-conscious encryption. Only the sender and receiver have access to text and voice messages, photos, videos, documents, and phone calls, according to the company. Allowing the same level of security on many devices while also synchronising communication between them, on the other hand, is difficult and fraught with technological challenges.

Signal encryption technology is used in WhatsApp's app to offer end-to-end encrypted communication. Competitors such as Google Messages have implemented the same security technique to meet privacy concerns raised by digital activists. Despite the fact that end-to-end encryption prevents platform tracing, governments and agencies in a number of countries, including India, have requested backdoor access.

