WhatsApp Payments Is Now Available For All; Check Features & How To Use

WhatsApp Payments was launched back in November 2020, when the feature was available to selected devices only. Using WhatsApp Payments, users can transfer money from their bank accounts to another WhatsApp user within the application. The transfer is represented by a message-like icon in the interface, containing details such as the amount transferred, the bank account used, and the transaction ID.

Recently, the feature has been rolled out for all users on the platform. WhatsApp Payments is a UPI-based service that complies with India's localisation regulations. It can be used to transfer money to any user on the platform safely with the help of their mobile number like in other UPI enabled platforms such as Google Pay, BHIM UPI, PhonePe and more. WhatsApp also says that the platform does not capture the UPI pin of any individual user.

How to use WhatsApp Payments feature

Receive Money

Once the WhatsApp Payments is set up on a device, receiving payments is as simple as receiving messages

If someone sends money through WhatsApp, it appears like a text message along with details of the transaction

Send Money

Open WhatsApp

Open the chat with the receiver

Click on the attachment icon at the bottom of the screen

From the list of options available, click on Payment

Once the WhatsApp Payments feature is set up, a user will need to enter the amount to be sent

Click on Next

WhatsApp will confirm the receiver and the bank account from which the money is to be sent

Click on Send Payment

Enter UPI Pin on the screen that appears to complete the transaction

How to link a bank account to WhatsApp?

Users can add an active bank account that supports the Unified Payments Interface. The primary phone number associated with the bank account must match the phone number used to operate the WhatsApp account. The steps given below will solve all doubts related to how to link a bank account to WhatsApp.

Open WhatsApp application

Go to the More or the three-dots menu at the top right corner of the screen

Select and open Settings

Select and open Payments

Tap on add new account

Accept WhatsApp Payments Terms and Conditions

Tap on verify via SMS and click on allow

Select a bank from the list of banks that appears on the screen

Tap the bank account which will be used for sending and receiving payments on WhatsApp

Verify the last 6 digits of the debit card and the expiration date

Click on Done

Image: WHATSAPP.COM