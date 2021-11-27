WhatsApp Spotted Testing Quick Forward Option For Stickers; Read Details

After launching custom stickers for the web, Whatsapp is testing a new feature to forward stickers on its instant messaging platform. The shortcut will allow users to quickly forward a WhatsApp sticker to some other contact without the need to view or save the sticker. While the new feature is currently available to WhatsApp Beta users on Android, it might be launched soon for regular users.

WhatsApp already has a similar feature to forward images on the platform. As and when a user comes across an image as a part of WhatsApp chat, there is a circular arrow icon right beside it. Using it, users can forward the image to other contacts by selecting whom do they wish to send the image. Such a feature will allow users to save their time and quickly forward an image to another user. Similarly, the new WhatsApp feature will allow users to forward their favourite stickers to their contacts.

WhatsApp sticker quick forward shortcut spotted in beta version

The new sticker forwarding shortcut was spotted by WABetaInfo in the update called WhatsApp Beta for Android 2.21.24.11. The shortcut will appear as an arrow beside the stickers which can be used to forward the sticker to other contacts on WhatsApp. It is currently available for beta testers and WhatsApp for Android - Web Release. Those who wish to get their hands on the new WhatsApp feature can download the latest version of WhatsApp for Android and enrol as a tester via the Google Play Beta Testing program.

Those who wish to access the new feature can also sideload WhatsApp's latest beta version from APK Mirror. The Meta-owned platform (formerly known as Facebook) will soon launch the sticker forwarding shortcut for all the users across the globe. Recently, WhatsApp was also reported to increase the message deletion time from one hour to seven days, which might be rolled out in near future.

In addition to the WhatsApp message deletion time period, the instant messaging platform is also working on introducing a playback speed feature for forwarded voice messages. The feature was recently spotted in a beta version of WhatsApp for iOS. However, as the feature is currently under development, it might not be available for WhatsApp beta for Android. Stay tuned for more updates on WhatsApp messages.