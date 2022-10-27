Last Updated:

WhatsApp Submits Report To IT Ministry On Service Outage That Took Place On October 25

WhatsApp snag on Tuesday had left users complaining about not being able to send or receive text and video messages, and services had resumed after nearly 2hrs.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
IT MIn

Image: Pixabay


New Delhi: Messaging platform WhatsApp has submitted its report to the IT ministry on the service outage that happened on Tuesday, according to government sources.

The ministry had asked the Meta-owned messaging platform to share reasons for the service disruption.

WhatsApp services snag on Tuesday had left users complaining about not being able to send or receive text and video messages, and services had resumed after nearly two hours.

The sources said that WhatsApp has submitted its report on the service outage.

Details about the submissions could not be immediately ascertained.

An e-mail sent to WhatsApp on the issue did not elicit a response.

In a late night statement on Tuesday, WhatsApp said a "technical error" caused the outage.

"The brief outage was a result of a technical error on our part and has now been resolved," a Meta company spokesperson had said.

According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, the messaging app was not working for many users across multiple regions on Tuesday afternoon. At one point during the outage on Tuesday, over 29,000 reports were flagged by users on Downdetector.

READ | Meta issues statement after fixing WhatsApp outage after 90 minutes; sparse on details

Downdetector's heatmap had showed that WhatsApp users in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata, were impacted by the snag.

READ | AAP alleges 'WhatsApp down because BJP losing Gujarat polls'; BJP lost for words
READ | After WhatsApp, Apple's iMessage & FaceTime down; here's what we know so far
READ | IT Ministry asks WhatsApp for cause of Tuesday's services outage
COMMENT