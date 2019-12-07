The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Despite Pegasus Spyware Controversy, TikTok Fails To Beat WhatsApp In Terms Of Downloads

Apps

In spite of Pegasus spyware controversy last month, WhatsApp unexpectedly remained the most-downloaded app worldwide, according to the Sensor Tower report.

Written By Tech Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Apps

In spite of Pegasus spyware controversy last month, WhatsApp unexpectedly remained the most-downloaded app worldwide. As per Sensor Tower data, WhatsApp was the most-downloaded non-gaming app worldwide on Google Play Store last month. The Facebook-owned messaging app also rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming iPhone app worldwide during the same period.

The countries with the highest number of WhatsApp install last month were India at 43 per cent and Brazil at 8 per cent. Days after it was revealed that hundreds of Indian WhatsApp users were spied upon with the help of NSO Group-backed Pegasus software, WhatsApp's growth declined 80 per cent in India. Due to Pegasus spyware scare among Indians, it was expected that WhatsApp may not emerge as the most-downloaded app in November.

READ | 'Traceability of WhatsApp messages could be violation of fundamental right to privacy'

Meanwhile, TikTok was the second most-downloaded app on Google Play last month with close to 7.2 crores new installs, recording 11 per cent increase from November 2018. The countries with the highest number of TikTok installs last month were India at 43 per cent, followed by Brazil at 7 per cent. Facebook, Messenger and Instagram rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide last month.

While the top 5 rankings remain the same as last month, the remaining 5 positions saw some changes. The Likee app was the 6th most-downloaded app last month while in October, it was ranked 9. SHAREit and Club Factory lost their October position by 1 ranking, to 7th and 8th position, respectively in November.

READ | Average Indian spends about 45 minutes on Instagram every day: Study

Snachapt disappeared from the top 10 list in November, courtesy of Disney+.

Top apps worldwide for November

  1. WhatsApp
  2. TikTok
  3. Facebook
  4. Messenger
  5. Instagram
  6. Likee
  7. SHAREit
  8. Club Factory
  9. YouTube
  10. Disney+

Top Android apps worldwide for November

  1. WhatsApp
  2. TikTok
  3. Facebook
  4. Messenger
  5. Likee
  6. Instagram
  7. Club Factory
  8. SHAREit
  9. UC Browser
  10. Samsung Notes

Top iOS apps worldwide for November

  1. Disney+
  2. TikTok
  3. YouTube
  4. Instagram
  5. WhatsApp
  6. Facebook
  7. Taobao
  8. Messenger
  9. Google Maps
  10. Jianying Vlog

Last month, WhatsApp filed a lawsuit against NSO Group for hacking into 1400 accounts using its highly sophisticated Pegasus spyware software. Facebook's lawsuit against NSO Group had said the software developed by NSO known as Pegasus was designed to be remotely installed to hijack devices running the Android, iOS, and BlackBerry operating systems.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG