Average Indian Spends About 45 Minutes On Instagram Every Day: Study

Thanks to platforms like Instagram and TikTok, India's social media segment continues to witness substantial growth. The craze of modern, new-age social media apps and services combined with the increasing base of internet users in the country, India's social media consumption has skyrocketed in the last few months.

A recent study by WATConsult gives us a fair idea of how Indians perceive Instagram as a social media platform, what's their usage pattern like, what content category attracts maximum eyeballs and many other behavioural traits.

Instagram ads, especially those perceived to be appealing, lead users to search for more information for the products or services advertised, further influencing their decision-making when it comes to buying new products.

75 per cent of users have had a satisfactory shopping experience on Instagram with the majority of users likely to shop again in the future.

Instagram is no longer limited to content discovery platform. In fact, it has also evolved into a platform that influences a purchase decision to a significant extent in the last few years.

Study findings

-- In India, the Facebook-owned photo and video-sharing social networking platform had 117.1 million monthly active users as of October.

-- Majority of users spend most of their time on Instagram in the evening between 4 to 8 PM.

-- An average Indian spends about 45 minutes on Instagram every day, which is 5.25 hours a week.

-- 84 per cent of users are influenced by Instagram resulting in likelihood to shop via the app.

-- More than 50 per cent of the consumers have shopped using Instagram.

-- About 75 per cent of the users from small metros and small towns shop on Instagram.

-- 51 per cent of users access Instagram at least once a day.

-- 32 per cent of users access Instagram multiple times in a day·

-- 29 per cent of users prefer to upload images in the experiential categories or upload images of travelling, food, etc.

-- 26 per cent of the users like to upload videos while 24 per cent of the users upload stories.

