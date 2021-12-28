WhatsApp To Roll Out 'Businesses Nearby Feature', Will Help Users Filter WhatsApp Search

WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to search for 'Businesses Nearby' which also happens to be the name of the feature. The first appearance of the feature was reported six months ago when it was called Business Directory and it is available for some users in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Now, the Meta-owned platform is reportedly working on a feature that will filter out businesses located near the user. Keep reading to know more about the feature.

As revealed by WABetaInfo, the feature will be accessible in the WhatsApp Search section. Currently, the Search feature on WhatsApp includes shortcuts for items such as Photos, Videos, Links, GIFs, Audio and Documents. As and when the new Businesses Nearby feature launches, it will include more Search shortcuts including Restaurant, Grocery Store, Apparel & Clothing and more. Users can filter their search based on these shortcuts and find out businesses with ease. Have a look at the screenshot of the feature attached below.

(Image: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp Businesses Nearby feature availability

While the feature has not been rolled out yet, it will be available for WhatsApp users who already have access to Business Directory. However, there is no information as to when the Business Directory or Businesses Nearby features will be available for regular users. While the former is already available for users in Brazil, the availability of the latter is not known yet. As WhatsApp tries to maintain similar features on iOS and Android, it can be concluded that the feature will be available on both platforms.

In related news, WhatsApp was reported to test a new camera interface for its application on Android devices. WhatsApp camera has looked the same for years and allows users to click photographs and perform basic editing tasks such as cropping and adding filters. As reported by WABetaInfo, the new interface appears to have changed the position of the Flash icon and switch the camera icon.

In addition, WhatsApp is also working on a feature that will provide admins with more control over the activities in a WhatsApp group. As and when the new feature comes out through a stable WhatsApp update for iOS and Android, it will enable WhatsApp group admins to delete messages sent on a group by participants. Keep reading to know more about the WhatsApp new feature and how will it work.