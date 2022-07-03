WhatsApp users might be able to hide their online status from select users soon

Messaging platform WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature that will enable users to hide their online status from select contacts. As things stand, the privacy setting of hiding some information from select users is available for profile pictures, WhatsApp statuses, last seen and the user info section. In a future update, the same privacy setting may be available for the online status that shows when a person is using WhatsApp.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a feature that will hide users' online status from other contacts on the platform, while still showing it to some users. As and when the feature is released, users will be able to select people from their contact list and only those people will be able to see their online status. Although, since the feature is under development, there is no tentative date of launch or timeline available at the moment.

However, whenever the WhatsApp updates tracker reports about a feature, more often than not, it is n the final stages of development. Hence, the feature to hide online status from specific users might come out soon. Recently, WhatsApp enabled users to hide their profile picture and info section from select contacts on the platform.

Users will be able to exit groups without informing other people

In related news, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will enable users to exit from WhatsApp groups silently. As of now, whenever a user exits a group, all the participants of the group are notified about it. However, in future, WhatsApp might allow users to exit without showing any notification to other people in the group. Additionally, for admins, WhatsApp is also developing a feature that allows them to view the previous participants that have been a part of the group

Improved message reaction is on its way

Further, WhatsApp could soon launch an updated version of the message reactions feature on Android and iOS. At present, WhatsApp users are allowed to react to a message with six emojis only. However, the new feature will allow users to react to messages with any emoji on their keyboard. When the feature rolls out, users will see a plus icon in the emoji reactions tray that will allow them to add any emoji.