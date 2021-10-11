WhatsApp users will soon be able to pause voice recordings and record again

The Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working to improve the audio-related features on the platform. Most recently, WhatsApp has been spotted testing a feature that will allow users to pause while recording an audio message and then record again. Although the feature is under development, it is available for beta testers of the application. Keep reading to know more about the new feature that is expected to come soon.

Currently, WhatsApp allows a user to record voice messages in a linear fashion, i.e. users cannot pause and record again from where they left. While it still allows users to communicate with the help of audio messages, there is no option to pause a voice recording in between. This causes inconvenience if the message is interrupted by unwanted background noise, notification ringer or similar disturbances. Hence, the ability to pause voice recording and re-record will make the audio message recording feature more convenient.

WhatsApp users will be able to pause voice recording and resume again

According to a report by WABetaInfo, once the update is in place, users will be able to pause voice recordings and continue them, recording with convenience. A screenshot incorporated in the report shows a paused voice recording with a record button showing at the bottom of the WhatsApp chat interface, alongside the usual delete and send button. While the feature has been spotted in WhatsApp for iOS, it will be available for Android users as well.

Previously, WhatsApp was reported to be working on a Global Voice Message Player which will allow users to listen to audio recordings sent to them while scrolling in the main menu. It would allow users to listen to long audio recordings while replying to other important chats, saving time in the process. Additionally, WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.15.5 and WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.200.14 now support end-to-end encrypted chats backups.

The feature will help users on both the Android and iOS ecosystem to secure their chats in the form of encrypted backups on Google Drive and iCloud respectively. Once the user's backup is encrypted, even the service providers such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Apple and Google will be able to see the contents as it will be encrypted using a 64-digit encryption key. Stay tuned for more updates on WhatsApp and other tech news.