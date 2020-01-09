WhatsApp Was The Most-downloaded Non-gaming App Last Month

WhatsApp continues to dominate the app store in terms of the number of downloads. Last month, WhatsApp was the most-downloaded app worldwide across the App Store and Google Play. Meanwhile, TikTok was ranked number 2. Overall, WhatsApp, TikTok, Facebook, Messenger and Instagram rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month of December 2019.

According to the app store research company Sensor Tower, WhatsApp generated close to 112 million downloads last month, representing a 30 per cent year-over-year increase from the same period last year. The countries with the highest number of WhatsApp installs were, of course, India at 32 per cent, followed by Brazil at 9 per cent.

Meanwhile, the TikTok app was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide in December 2019. Following WhatsApp, TikTok amassed close to 83 million installs. This represented a 14 per cent year-over-year increase from the same period last year. The countries with the largest number of TikTok installs were India at 37 percent, followed by Brazil at 10 percent

Apps like Likee, SHAREit, YouTube, Snapchat and Netflix were also part of the top 10 most downloaded non-gaming apps for the month of December 2019.

Top apps worldwide for December 2019

WhatsApp TikTok Facebook Messenger Instagram Likee SHAREit YouTube Snapchat Netflix

Top apps worldwide for December 2019 [Google Play]

WhatsApp TikTok Facebook Messenger Instagram Likee SHAREit Snapchat UC Browser Club Factory

Top apps worldwide for December 2019 [App Store]

TikTok YouTube WhatsApp Instagram Facebook Messenger Google Maps Disney+ Netflix Tax Report

In related news, WhatsApp stopped working on 'millions' of phones around the world starting January 1, 2020. Meaning, unsupported smartphones are no longer able to send or receive messages through WhatsApp. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out Dark Mode update to select users.

While WhatsApp is working to roll out the dark mode to more users, it seems like some users have already received the much-awaited feature. Now, apparently, some WhatsApp beta testers on Android have been given access to the Dark mode feature.