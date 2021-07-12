WhatsApp Web: View Once And New Archive Features Included In New Update

WhatsApp Web 2.2126.11 is the latest version for the desktop client. The update was spotted a few days ago and is rolling out in a controlled manner. The update consists of two new features called View Once and New Archive. While the former will allow users to send media files that disappear once they are viewed by the receiver, the latter keeps archived chats in the archived section even if they have new notifications.

WhatsApp Web 2.2126.11 - here are the new features

View Once allows the sender to share videos and images that disappear once viewed

According to a report published by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Web is rolling out a new feature called View Once for beta users. As the name suggests, the feature allows users to send videos and photos that disappear from the chat once they are opened and viewed by the recipient. If the feature is available for an account, a View Once prompt message will pop up before sending a media file. The message reads "For more privacy, your photo or video will disappear from the chat after the recipient opens it once." The feature is similar to what users have seen on popular social media platforms such as Snapchat and Instagram.

However, the prompt also warns users that recipients can take screenshots. Taking a screenshot of an image before it disappears from the chat will save a copy on the recipient's device, and the same can be done for video files via screen recording. WhatsApp does not support a screen capture detection feature yet, and hence someone sending images with View Once enabled will not know whether the receiver has saved them or not.

IMAGE: WABETAINFO

The New Archive feature does not bring chats from the archived sections

Another new feature in the WhatsApp Web update is the New Archive menu. Earlier, if a user received a message from an archived chat, the chat showed up in the main menu. However, with the New Archive feature, when the user receives a message or a notification from an archived chat, the chat remains in the archive section. WhatsApp does not show notifications for such chats as well. If a user wants to keep using the old archive, they can change it from the settings of WhatsApp for Android or iOS. If both the features are not available for a user yet, there is no need to worry as WhatsApp is constantly increasing the number of users that can use the new features.

IMAGE: WABETAINFO

TITLE IMAGE:SIMON/PIXABAY