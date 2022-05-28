WhatsApp Will Release New Version For IPad With Multi-device 2.0: Report

For a long time, iPad users have struggled to use WhatsApp on their devices due to a lack of a dedicated application. Earlier this year, WhatsApp head Will Cathcart mentioned that the platform already has the technology that supports WhatsApp for iPad. Back then, it was speculated that a dedicated version of the app will be released for iPad users but that did not happen. Now, WhatsApp updates tracker WABetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp for iPad will be released with Multi-device 2.0.

The publication has shared a screenshot of WhatsApp for iPad via its Twitter handle, saying that "Multi-device 2.0 will let people link an additional mobile phone or tablet (WhatsApp for iPad/Android tablet) to the same WhatsApp account in the future." As seen in the screenshot, WhatsApp for iPad has a similar interface as WhatsApp for iPhone. Additionally, since the support for a dedicated version of WhatsApp for iPad might come with Multi-device 2.0, more details about the next generation of Multi-device usage should surface on the internet soon.

"The underlying technology is there," says the head of WhatsApp

Back in January, Cathcart explained that the underlying technology required to create a WhatsApp application for iPad already exists. In the conversation with The Verge, the head of WhatsApp said that the platform has worked extensively on technology for supporting multiple devices. He also mentioned that WhatsApp web and desktop applications already have multi-device support. This technology would be very important for the application to work independently on the iPad.

In related news, WhatsApp is going to end support for iPhones running on iOS 10 and iOS 11. The instant messaging platform is doing so as the newer features that it will launch might not be functional on devices running iOS 10 and iOS 11. The change will take place from October 24, 2022, as mentioned in the report. Those who use iPhones with iOS 12 and above will still be able to use WhatsApp with all the new features including message reactions and more.

The change in supported operating systems has been confirmed by WhatsApp as the official FAQ post mentions iOS 12 to be the recommended iOS version for running WhatsApp. Over time, instant messaging platforms tend to upgrade their software which increases the resources it requires to function optimally. This is why WhatsApp or any other messaging platform or app for that matter stops supporting an older version of operating systems.