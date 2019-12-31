WhatsApp Will Stop Working On Windows Phone After Today

WhatsApp is to stop working on 'millions' of phones around the world starting January 1, 2020. Meaning, if your smartphone fails to comply with the updated requirements laid out by the social networking giant Facebook, you will no longer be able to send or receive messages through WhatsApp. Facebook is putting an end to support for many phones as soon as December 31, 2019.

WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones

It's been confirmed that WhatsApp would stop working on Windows Phone starting January 1, 2020. What's more, WhatsApp would also stop working on millions of Android and iOS devices starting February 2020, especially the ones that fail to comply with the updated system requirements laid out by the Facebook-owned instant messaging app. Windows 10 Mobile is also shutting down on January 14, 2020.

What's the problem

According to the WhatsApp FAQ page, the Android and iOS devices running on older versions of the operating system won’t support WhatsApp following February 1, 2020. WhatsApp recommends users who are using Android devices running on version 2.3.3 and older to upgrade to the latest version. WhatsApp for iPhone requires iOS 9 or later.

WhatsApp has has announced that iPhones operating on iOS 8 or older will be able to use the service until February 1, 2020. Affected users can no longer create a new WhatsApp account or reverify their existing account. Well, it is not new or surprising for WhatsApp to encounter the issue related to the app incompatibility. As we have mentioned i our earlier story, well, developers need to change with the times, updating their apps with new and more relevant features plus making theses apps more secure and private.

WhatsApp has been unavailable for download through Microsoft Store since July this year. Despitre ending support WhatsApp could work on your Windows device but you will not recieve any security updates. After new requirements go into effect, many of these new features and updates may not work on older software, which is why there are incompatibility issues. WhatsApp users may update their apps to the newer versions, but that's something you can do in order to be able to continue using the app.