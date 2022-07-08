WhatsApp Working On Multi-device 2.0: Ability To Link A Secondary Device Spotted

Messaging platform WhatsApp is currently working on a new feature that allows users to synchronise their chats by linking two smartphones together. The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo in version 2.25.15.13 of WhatsApp for Android. However, as the feature is under development, it won't be available for regular users for at least some time until it is released as a part of the stable update. The report also mentions that the Meta-owned instant messaging platform will add the same feature to WhatsApp for Web.

WhatsApp chat sync feature for two devices spotted

From what it looks like, the feature is a part of the WhatsApp Companion Mode that was spotted back in May 2022. The Companion mode allows users to link a secondary smartphone to their primary device and access WhatsApp chat history and other details on the secondary device. Although the feature has been spotted in a beta version for Android, it will be available for both Android and iOS devices. Moreover, the feature could set up the stage for WhatsApp Multi-device v2.0, wherein users will have the flexibility of using multiple devices to access their messages and media files on WhatsApp.

According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is developing a feature that will hide users' online status from other contacts on the platform, while still showing it to some users. As and when the feature is released, users will be able to select people from their contact list and only those people will be able to see their online status. Although, since the feature is under development, there is no tentative date of launch or timeline available at the moment.

Users will be able to exit groups without informing other people

In related news, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will enable users to exit from WhatsApp groups silently. As of now, whenever a user exits a group, all the participants of the group are notified about it. However, in future, WhatsApp might allow users to exit without showing any notification to other people in the group. Additionally, for admins, WhatsApp is also developing a feature that allows them to view the previous participants that have been a part of the group.