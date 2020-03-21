WHO Coronavirus WhatsApp Number And How You Can Access The Service

The Coronavirus is spreading all across the world with outbreaks worsening especially in the US, Italy, and Iran. And with the rapid outbreaks, there is also a spread of misinformation surrounding the pandemic. In an effort to ensure safety and keep the masses informed, the WHO has now introduced a messaging service on WhatsApp to reach people in an easier and much effective manner. This easy-to-use messaging service is essentially a chatbox and has a potential of reaching over 2 billion people while enabling WHO to provide information and updates directly into the hands of those who need them.

Also Read | WhatsApp Is A Major Hit In Africa; Even WhatsApp MODs Are More Popular Than Facebook

How to access the WHO Coronavirus WhatsApp service?

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your device.

Step 2: Click on the link here and tap on the 'Send' button join to WHO.

Also Read | RBI Sets New Rules For Debit And Credit Cards; Read Them Here

WHO WhatsApp number

Alternatively, you can also access the service using the WHO WhatsApp number. Simply add the number (+41 79 893 18 92) to your contact, and start a chat with WHO.

Refer the video embedded in the tweet below to see what the interface and interaction may look like:

To receive updates on #COVID19 from WHO add this number— +41 79 893 18 92 to your contacts and send a @WhatsApp message. You’ll automatically be registered to receive updates and also have an option to ask for more information as shown below. pic.twitter.com/WXaGd88AGf — WHO Uganda (@WHOUganda) March 20, 2020

Also Read | Google Is Indexing WhatsApp Group Chat Links Via 'Invite To Group Link' Feature

Here's what the Coronavirus WhatsApp bot does

Currently, this WhatsApp chatbot provides users with the latest number of Coronavirus cases from all around the world, along with the necessary tips and FAQs on the deadly disease. Apart from this, it also aims to educate users on the myths surrounding COVID-19, travel advice, and the latest updates from the health organization. The bot also provides you with relevant links such as the latest announcements and articles related to Coronavirus.

Also Read | How To Get Netflix Party Chrome Extension And Host Long Distance Movie Nights?

Image credits: WHO