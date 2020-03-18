The Debate
How To Get Netflix Party Chrome Extension And Host Long Distance Movie Nights?

Apps

Google Chrome Netflix Party extension allows Netflix subscribers to watch movies with other people during social isolation. Here's how to get it.

Netflix Party

There is a new Google Chrome extension called the Netflix Party which allows watching Netflix movies and shows virtually with a group of friends on their computers at the same time. The Netflix Party extension also comes with an interface that allows you to chat with shared viewers and share your reactions to the shows as you watch.

How to download and use Netflix Party Chrome Extension?

If you are keen on participating, you simply need a Google Chrome browser, the Netflix Party chrome extension and an active Netflix subscription. Here's all you need to do:

Step 1: Visit this website here using a Google Chrome browser and click on ‘Get Netflix Party for free!’ The link will take you to the Chrome Netflix Party page on the Google Chrome web store.

Step 2: Select ‘Add to Chrome’ > ‘Add extension’ in the pop-up window to get the extension.

Netflix Party

You can find it on the top-right corner of your Google Chrome browser, right next to the Chrome address bar. It will be titled ‘NP’.

*Your friends will need to get the Netflix Party Chrome extension onto their browsers as well.

Step 4: Visit Netflix from the Chrome browser, and play the content that you are planning to watch.

Step 5: Now, you need to click on the 'NP' button on your Chrome browser. This will also give you the ability to take charge of all the controls which includes pausing, fast-forwarding and rewinding by checking 'Only I have control'. If not, everybody will be able to access these controls.

Step 6: Select 'Start the Party' option and copy the link. Send it to everyone that you wish to invite to the party.

Step 7: As your friends open the link, they will be required to log into their Netflix account and click on the 'NP' button on their Google Chrome browsers.

Step 8: Once they hit the 'NP' button, you should be synced up!

