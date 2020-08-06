Why Did Facebook Block #SaveTheChildren? Here's A Detailed Explanation

Facebook users have been recently reporting that their posts with #SaveTheChildren have been getting banned from the website. While posts could be made for some users, clicking on the hashtag did not reveal an extended page of posts by other users, as is commonly seen with other hashtags. Instead, users got a warning about community safety guidelines and how #SaveTheChildren stood against it. As of now, while some users can access the hashtag, others cannot. The hashtag was predominantly used by netizens to bring people's attention to crimes against children like trafficking and abuse.

Also read: Facebook removes Trump post over false COVID-19 claim citing content policy violation

Why was #SaveTheChildren blocked?

The official reason behind why the posts have been hidden by Facebook is unknown. Some users had pointed out that some pages were using the hashtag to share sensitive content and disturbing photos, which is against the community guidelines. The official guidelines page of Facebook states, "People like to share photos or videos of their children. For safety reasons, there are times when we may remove images that show nude or partially-nude children. Even when this content is shared with good intentions, it could be used by others in unanticipated ways". With the sensitive content revolving around children circulating on Facebook under the #SaveTheChildren, the social media giant's decision to block the hashtag can be justified by its official community guidelines.

Also read: Facebook launches a new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels

Some users reported that they received a 'Keeping Our Community Safe' prompt after trying to access #SaveTheChildren. The prompt states that 'Some content in those posts goes against our Community Standards'. Check it out below -

While #SaveTheChildren has been getting blocked on the portals, some users have reportedly come forward and revealed that they themselves tried to report accounts sharing malicious content revolving around children. But, were later told by Facebook that the page did not violate any community guidelines. Facebook users have reportedly came across a page which posted videos of children being put under disturbing situations.

Also read: Facebook bans French comedian Dieudonne for content mocking holocaust victims

Netizens have also been expressing their disappointment over Facebook banning #SaveTheChildren. Some disheartened netizens have alleged of Facebook protecting child sex traffickers by blocking the hashtag while continuing to feature content on their portal which is exploitive of children. Most of the tweets have been netizens expressing their anger over the censorship of the #SaveTheChildren. Check it out below:

Also read: Facebook condemns Brazil's apex court's order to block Bolsonaro allies' handles globally