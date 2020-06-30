How To Delete CamScanner Account? A Step By Step Guide To Delete CamScanner From Devices

Quick links:
In a recent development, the government of India has banned 59 Chinese apps. The Government has taken such a move in order to ensure the sovereignty and security of the country and protect the interest of the mobile users. The Chinese apps list includes widely used apps like TikTok and CamScanner.
Before the government announced the news of banning 59 Chinese apps in India, a study conducted by a security firm discovered that there was malware in the application. According to the study, CamScanner versions published between June and July had malicious code in them. The security firm also claimed that CamScanner could execute and download additional malign files on its own.
CamScanner is owned by the Chinese based company IntSig. This app was available to Apple and iOS users. CamScanner allowed users to scan hardcopy documents on their devices. Further, the scanned copy would be visible in high quality on various devices. These documents could also be shared and saved on various Android and iOS devices.
