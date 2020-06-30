How To Delete CamScanner Account? A Step By Step Guide To Delete CamScanner From Devices

In a recent development, the government of India has banned 59 Chinese apps. The Government has taken such a move in order to ensure the sovereignty and security of the country and protect the interest of the mobile users. The Chinese apps list includes widely used apps like TikTok and CamScanner.

Since the news of CamScanner banned is out, you must delete your account immediately. If you are wondering how to delete CamScanner account?, Here’s a list of steps to delete CamScanner account. Take a look.

How to delete CamScanner account?

Log in to the mail account that is registered with CamScanner. Type an e-mail requesting the company to delete your account from their database and erase all your information with them if any. Make the subject of the mail ‘Request to delete my CamScanner Account.’ Address the e-mail to support@intsig.com.

It is also advisable to delete all the files from CamScanner before you delete CamScanner account. Here’s a list of steps that will help you to delete your files from the CamScanner account:

Click on the Checkmark button. A list of dots will appear beside all your documents after you click on the Checkmark button. Make sure you tap on all the blank circles that appear beside the documents. Select the delete icon located at the bottom right corner of your screen.

Research indicating Malware inside CamScanner:

Before the government announced the news of banning 59 Chinese apps in India, a study conducted by a security firm discovered that there was malware in the application. According to the study, CamScanner versions published between June and July had malicious code in them. The security firm also claimed that CamScanner could execute and download additional malign files on its own.

CamScanner features and ownership:

CamScanner is owned by the Chinese based company IntSig. This app was available to Apple and iOS users. CamScanner allowed users to scan hardcopy documents on their devices. Further, the scanned copy would be visible in high quality on various devices. These documents could also be shared and saved on various Android and iOS devices.

