Windows 11 Might Be Launched Soon, Microsoft 'Next In Windows' Event To Be Held On June 24

Microsoft Windows is all set for an event scheduled on June 24, 2021. They recently invited fans and users to the event through a tweet, which apparently hints at the upcoming Windows 11. The windows 11 release date might be around fall this year or may take as long as one and a half year to roll out. Keep reading to know more.

Windows 11 Release Date

On June 2, 2021, Windows announced the date of an upcoming Microsoft event, which is scheduled for June 24, 2021. A dedicated landing page on Microsoft's website also informs users about the event. The title says "Join us to see what is next for Windows." Satya Nadela already announced at Microsoft Build that the upcoming Windows update is going to be the most significant update of the decade.

Join us June 24th at 11 am ET for the #MicrosoftEvent to see what’s next. https://t.co/kSQYIDZSyi pic.twitter.com/Emb5GPHOf0 — Windows (@Windows) June 2, 2021

Windows 11 Leaks

A lot of readers who have been following the developments in Windows might have heard the term Sun Valley. Sun Valley is the term of the new visual design that Windows 11 will come with. The UI would be more touch-friendly and deliver a better dual-screen experience. "We are leveraging learnings from our journey thus far and accelerating the integration of key foundational 10X technology into other parts of Windows and products at the company." - said Microsoft in a blog post dated May 18, 2021, on the official website.

At Microsoft Build 2021, the company announced that it is going to become more developer-friendly in the coming years, and "create platforms for content creators." It might hint at a new Microsoft Store, wherein developers would be allowed to send their applications with ease. The Windows on ARM initiative by Microsoft for making its operating system ARM-friendly might receive an update. According to Windows 11 leaks, the new OS would bring along 64-bit emulation for ARM-based devices.

Will Windows 11 be free?

As with the launch of Windows 10, anyone who already owned Windows 7 or 8 could upgrade to it. Microsoft might follow a similar approach this time as well, as it would facilitate an easy transition of users from the current version of Windows to Windows 11. Will Windows 11 be free? It is most likely to be free for users with a genuine version of Windows 10, as a lot of users out there are using Windows on an entry-level laptop or desktop, and might not be able to pay for an upgrade.

IMAGE: MICROSOFT WEBSITE