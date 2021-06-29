Windows 11 Supported Processors: List Of Intel And AMD Processors

Quick links:
Microsoft's latest operating system was revealed on June 24, 2021, and since then it has garnered massive attention. As anticipated, it will be called Windows 11 and will initially roll out for Windows Insiders, following a public launch later this year. However, the steep Windows 11 requirements have drawn some negative attention and readers wish to know whether their processor supports Windows 11 or not. In this article, a complete list of Windows 11 supported processors, along with both Intel and AMD listing will be presented.
The list of Windows 11 supported processors is divided into two headings. The first one will cover Windows 11 supported Intel processors and the second one will cover Windows 11 supported AMD processors. Supported processors are the chipsets that fulfil the basic requirements for Windows 11. As stated in a previous report, Windows 11 requires a dual-core 1GHz processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of hard drive space.
Windows 11 Supported Intel processors
Windows 11 Supported AMD Processors
Other than the Intel and AMD processors, Windows 11 will also run on Qualcomm Processors, which might be used in compact devices like Microsoft Surface. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 850, 7c, 8c, 8cx (Gen1 and Gen2), and Microsoft SQ1 and SQ2 will support Windows 11. However, in order to run Windows 11, Qualcomm's chip shall also meet the following Windows 11 requirements.