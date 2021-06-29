Last Updated:

Windows 11 Supported Processors: List Of Intel And AMD Processors

Windows 11 supported processors are chipsets that fulfil Windows 11 requirements and are capable of running the new operating system from Windows.

Microsoft's latest operating system was revealed on June 24, 2021, and since then it has garnered massive attention. As anticipated, it will be called Windows 11 and will initially roll out for Windows Insiders, following a public launch later this year. However, the steep Windows 11 requirements have drawn some negative attention and readers wish to know whether their processor supports Windows 11 or not. In this article, a complete list of Windows 11 supported processors, along with both Intel and AMD listing will be presented. 

Windows 11 Supported Processors 

The list of Windows 11 supported processors is divided into two headings. The first one will cover Windows 11 supported Intel processors and the second one will cover Windows 11 supported AMD processors. Supported processors are the chipsets that fulfil the basic requirements for Windows 11. As stated in a previous report, Windows 11 requires a dual-core 1GHz processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of hard drive space. 

Windows 11 Supported Intel processors 

 

  • Intel Atom 
  • Intel Celeron 
  • Intel Pentium
  • Intel Xeon
  • Intel Core 8th Gen 
  • Intel Core 9th Gen 
  • Intel Core 10th Gen (Comet Lake)
  • Intel Core 10th Gen (Ice Lake)
  • Intel Core 11th Gen (Rocket Lake)
  • Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

Windows 11 Supported AMD Processors 

 

  • AMD Ryzen 2000
  • AMD Ryzen 3000
  • AMD Ryzen 4000
  • AMD Ryzen 5000
  • AMD Athlon
  • AMD EPYC 2nd Gen
  • AMD EPYC 3rd Gen
  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2000
  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000
  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3000 

Other than the Intel and AMD processors, Windows 11 will also run on Qualcomm Processors, which might be used in compact devices like Microsoft Surface. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 850, 7c, 8c, 8cx (Gen1 and Gen2), and Microsoft SQ1 and SQ2 will support Windows 11. However, in order to run Windows 11, Qualcomm's chip shall also meet the following Windows 11 requirements. 

Windows 11 Requirements 

  • Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)
  • RAM: 4 gigabytes (GB)
  • Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device
  • System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable
  • Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version: TPM 2.0 
  • Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver
  • Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per colour channel

