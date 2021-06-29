Windows 11 Supported Processors: List Of Intel And AMD Processors

Microsoft's latest operating system was revealed on June 24, 2021, and since then it has garnered massive attention. As anticipated, it will be called Windows 11 and will initially roll out for Windows Insiders, following a public launch later this year. However, the steep Windows 11 requirements have drawn some negative attention and readers wish to know whether their processor supports Windows 11 or not. In this article, a complete list of Windows 11 supported processors, along with both Intel and AMD listing will be presented.

Windows 11 Supported Processors

The list of Windows 11 supported processors is divided into two headings. The first one will cover Windows 11 supported Intel processors and the second one will cover Windows 11 supported AMD processors. Supported processors are the chipsets that fulfil the basic requirements for Windows 11. As stated in a previous report, Windows 11 requires a dual-core 1GHz processor along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of hard drive space.

Windows 11 Supported Intel processors

Intel Atom

Intel Celeron

Intel Pentium

Intel Xeon

Intel Core 8th Gen

Intel Core 9th Gen

Intel Core 10th Gen (Comet Lake)

Intel Core 10th Gen (Ice Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Rocket Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

Windows 11 Supported AMD Processors

AMD Ryzen 2000

AMD Ryzen 3000

AMD Ryzen 4000

AMD Ryzen 5000

AMD Athlon

AMD EPYC 2nd Gen

AMD EPYC 3rd Gen

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2000

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 3000

Other than the Intel and AMD processors, Windows 11 will also run on Qualcomm Processors, which might be used in compact devices like Microsoft Surface. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 850, 7c, 8c, 8cx (Gen1 and Gen2), and Microsoft SQ1 and SQ2 will support Windows 11. However, in order to run Windows 11, Qualcomm's chip shall also meet the following Windows 11 requirements.

Windows 11 Requirements

Processor: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)

RAM: 4 gigabytes (GB)

Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device

System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable

Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version: TPM 2.0

Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver

Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per colour channel

