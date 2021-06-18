Windows 11 System Requirements: Will TPM 2.0 Be Mandatory For Windows 11 Build 21996?

The hype of Windows 11 is increasing day by day as the expected launch date is very near. Some developers and enthusiasts have downloaded and installed a Windows 11 leaked build, and have shared the expected Windows 11 system requirements. The hardware requirements that have surfaced claim Windows 11 to run on a 1.2 GHz single-core processor for 32-bit systems and a 1.4 GHz single-core processor for 64-bit systems.

Windows 11 system requirements might be similar to Windows 10

Microsoft is expected to provide a free upgrade for the next generation of Windows, more details about which might be revealed at the event scheduled on June 24, 2021. Based on the speculation that Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 users would be able to upgrade to Windows 11, Windows 11 system requirements shall be similar to the older versions, or slightly higher. According to Microsoft, the minimal requirement to run Windows 10 are

1 GHz processor

1GB RAM for 32-bit and 2 GB for 64-bit

Hard disk space of 16 GB for 32-bit OS and 20GB for 64-bit OS

DirectX 9 or later with WDDM 1.0 drive

An 800 x 600 display

Does Windows 11 require UEFI Bios and TPM 2.0?

According to developers who have got their hands on Windows 11 leaked build, it might require UEFI Bios and TPM 2.0. For those who are catching up, UEFI is a relatively new type of bios, which allows enhanced input and output functionality. To check what type of bios a machine has, open the search menu and type msinfo32, and then press enter. In the 'system information' window that opens, click on 'System Summary' and find out the type of bios.

Windows 11 build 21996 might require TPM 2.0

The Windows 11 build 21996 was initially available to insiders and is now leaked. It is believed that this version is made for the Windows insider community and hence had TPM 2.0 as a mandatory requirement. Windows might relax this prerequisite as it is relatively new, requires UEFI bios and a 64-bit system. TPM or the Trusted Platform Module is a hardware chip that is attached to the motherboards, and a lot of old setups might not have it.

IMAGE: ZAC TWITTER