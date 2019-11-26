You Could Use A Single WhatsApp Account On Multiple Devices Soon: Report

WhatsApp could be developing a new feature to allow users to stay logged into a single WhatsApp account on multiple devices. Earlier, Wabetainfo reported WhatsApp is developing a feature that will allow users to use their WhatsApp accounts on multiple devices simultaneously. Apparently, WhatsApp is currently beta testing a feature that is expected to let users access their account from a second device. However, it seems like WhatsApp users need to enter the usual registration code similar to the usual registration process.

As previously announced, WhatsApp is developing a feature what will allow to use your WhatsApp account on more devices at the same time. Chats will be still end-to-end encrypted because WhatsApp was developing a new method to assign keys to specific devices. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 29, 2019

Without a doubt, WhatsApp will notify users when someone requires a registration code for their account. For now, WhatsApp doesn't allow a single account to log into multiple devices at the same time. In fact, WhatsApp doesn't even allow Desktop users to use the messaging service in multiple browser tabs. We can expect this limitation will not exist in future WhatsApp versions.

READ | New WhatsApp feature allows users to put incoming calls on hold, scan messages faster

In related news, WhatsApp for iOS has received some new features with the latest update. iPhone users will be able to put an incoming WhatsApp call on hold. The update also delivers a new chats screen design. If you are an iPhone user, ensure that you have the updated WhatsApp installed on your device. All you need to do is go to the App Store and search for WhatsApp Messenger. Make sure to update your WhatsApp to version 2.19.120.

WhatsApp is helping its parent company Facebook its ad business in markets like India. India happens to be the most important market for WhatsApp and right now, WhatsApp doesn't allow ads or monetisation inside the app. WhatsApp has decided to provide Indian startups and entrepreneurs with free Facebook ad credit worth $500.

READ | Facebook now using WhatsApp to boost its ad business, attract startups, entrepreneurs