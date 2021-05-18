Zee5 Authenticate Device Not Working? Here's What You Can Do To Continue Streaming

ZEE5 is a popular streaming platform which provides its users a wide range of movies, series and other sources of entertainment. Zee5 subscription also allows users to watch the content on TV, tab, phones or other streaming devices. However, recently, a number of users complained of "Zee5 authenticate device not working", "Zee5 not working on Smart TV". Here is more information about it, read on to know.

Zee5 authenticate device not working? Here's what to do

To authenticate your device, go to the Zee5 app on your streaming device. Then, on the ZEE5 welcome page, click the "Login or Register" option. Visit www.zee5.com or use the ZEE5 app on your phone to log in or register with ZEE5. If you're using an Android or iOS app, go to the bottom right of the screen and hit "More," then "Settings," and "Authenticate device." If you're on the website, go to the upper right corner and click or tap the "Menu" (3 horizontal lines) button, then "Authenticate device." Enter the code displayed on your TV screen and select "Authenticate" from the drop-down menu. To begin watching ZEE5, click "Continue" on your TV screen.

Follow the instructions below to bring up the authentication screen if you skipped the login/authentication screen earlier:

Press the "Up arrow" on the remote to access the top menu on the ZEE5 home screen. Select "Settings" from the drop-down menu. Select "Login" from the drop-down menu. You'll see the login/authentication screen. To verify your device, follow the steps outlined above or watch the training video.

If you are unable to get an authentication screen on your TV, then follow the steps below to solve the issue. Follow the instructions below to bring up the authentication screen if you bypassed the login/authentication screen earlier:

To get to the top menu on the ZEE5 Home screen, push the Up arrow on the remote. Go to the Settings tab. Log in by clicking the Login button. The authentication/login screen will appear.

If your ZEE5 app is unresponsive and not working on your Smart TV/ Media Streaming device, then follow the steps below to get your problem fixed:

The ZEE5 App has to be updated. Restart your computer. Clear the App Data & Cache The App should be uninstalled and then reinstalled.

Disclaimer: The above information was taken from the official website of ZEE5.

IMAGE: CANVA