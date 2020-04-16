Zoom App User Data Is Being Sold For ₹23 Lakh On Dark Web: Reports

To fight the global expanse of the Coronavirus pandemic, people in many countries around the globe are practising physical distancing. Now, internet and social media apps have become a medium for people to socialize with family, friends, and colleagues. Many meetings, classes, get-togethers and conferences have shifted to online video calls.

During this quarantine period, apps like Zoom became a major boon for people to connect with their loved ones and hold official online meetings. However, the news that the Zoom app has security flaw has spread like fire around the world. Hackers have attacked the social platform and they have been reportedly stealing user data since.

Hackers to sell Zoom video app data for approx ₹23 Lakh

A recent report on the Zoom app reveals that the hackers of the social platform are selling user data online on the Dark web for ₹23 lakhs. The exploits that are being sold include webcam data, microphone, and all the incorporated data in between. such as passwords, emails and device information. The vulnerabilities of the video app have led to this major privacy issue for its users.

Also Read | Singapore stops Zoom for online education as hackers strike

In an interview with a leading news portal, the hacker revealed that these exploits are now being sold on the Dark Web. The hacker also mentioned that he is the part of the trade himself. The interview also revealed insights of the deal where the hacker mentioned that the data stolen from the Zoom app are getting sold on the black market. The hacker also specifies that such stolen data from the Zoom App sells between $5,000 (Rs 3.8 lakh) to $30,000 (Rs 22.8 lakh) which is not the idle price for some of the other exploits sold on the Dark Web.

Also Read | German Foreign Ministry restricts the use of Zoom app amid reports of security flaws

Apart from this, Zoom is also charged for Zoombombing its users where random people joined a video conference. The social platform is also being blamed for selling its user data to Facebook without the users’ consent. The users have also reported that the video app has an unpatched bug that lets hackers steal Windows user data and password. Also, the app has endangered LinkedIn profiles and has been found with a “malware-like” installer for macOS. The Zoom app currently faces a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Northern District of California. The lawsuit charged the company for the lack of end-to-end encryption and disclosure of the vulnerabilities to its users. Google has banned Zoom for its employees as Zoom app is not safe asking them to use other reliable apps.

Also Read | Video Calling App Zoom Sued By Its Shareholder For Hiding Security Flaws

Zoom app has replied to the current issues faced by the organisation saying-

We appreciate the scrutiny and questions we have been getting – about how the service works, about our infrastructure and capacity, and about our privacy and security policies. These are the questions that will make Zoom better [Blog Post] https://t.co/tDcWxRIF2V by @ericsyuan — Zoom (@zoom_us) April 2, 2020

Also Read | How To Watch Netflix Together On Zoom App? Watch Movies With Friends On Zoom