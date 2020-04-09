German Foreign Ministry Restricts Use Of Zoom App Amid Reports Of Security Flaws

German Foreign Ministry has reportedly restricted the use of the video conferencing service Zoom amid security and privacy concerns. According to media reports, the ministry has restricted it to fixed-connection computers, barring its use on mobile devices due to the lack of end-to-end encryption.

A German business daily cited a memo issued by the ministry to the employees in which it highlighted “critical weaknesses” and “serious security and data protection problems” in the Zoom’s software. The ministry has reportedly further directed not to carry confidential conversations on videoconferences.

The popularity of the video conferencing platform skyrocketed after the lockdowns and stay-at-home orders owing to the pandemic which laid bare the security flaws of the application. Reports of “Zoombombing” flooded the internet where the users complained about interruptions by uninvited guests and posting hateful messages during online sessions.

Read: Video Calling App Zoom Sued By Its Shareholder For Hiding Security Flaws

Zoom CEO apologised

On April 1, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan apologised to its users saying the company fell short of clearly conveying the encryption practices and incorrectly suggesting that Zoom meetings were capable of using end-to-end encryption. “While we never intended to deceive any of our customers, we recognize that there is a discrepancy between the commonly accepted definition of end-to-end encryption and how we were using it,” the company had said in a blog post.

Following the clarification on end-to-end encryption, a shareholder slapped Zoom Video Communications Inc with a class-action lawsuit for not revealing privacy and security flaws to its users. The shareholder, Michael Drieu, in a court filing reportedly said that the privacy flaws of the application have led to the slump in company’s shares.

Read: How To Delete Zoom Account And Ways To Enhance Its Security If You Have One

Last week, New York attorney general’s office has also sent a letter to Zoom asking the measures the California-based company has taken to handle the increased traffic and to heighten the security to thwart hackers. The office raised concerns about the current security practices and the vulnerability of the app’s privacy given the surge in traffic.

Read: Zoom App Vulnerability And Safety Concerns: Company Promises To Boost Security

Read: US Investigates Zoom App After Users Complain About Porn Hacks

(With agency inputs)