Zoom Releases New Update: Adds 'Hand Raise' Gesture For IPad, New 'Focus Mode' And More

Zoom has become one of the most popular video calling apps used all around the globe. The app saw a rise in its users since the pandemic started and the American teleconferencing service started releasing new updates according to the user’s requirements. They recently announced another feature that makes the trending work from home culture easier than ever. The makers have recently added options to perform the Raise Hand and Thumbs Up Gesture on iPad. More updates have been made to the application and the users are curious to learn more about them. Here is all the information available about the latest Zoom update.

New Zoom Raise Hand Gesture and more features added

The makers have added a new gesture option for all iPad users. This option can only be accessed by downloading and installing the latest Zoom update released on the Apple App Store. This feature was already available for some Android devices and it was a must to release this feature for Apple users. New features like a Focus Mode has been added to the platform that helps educators in mind and allows the participants of the call to only view limited information on the screen. Other additions to the platform include features like chat sidebar enhancements and a brand new admin experience. Other minor bug fixes and errors have been patched with this update. Such accessible updates have helped Zoom maintain its dominance in the teleconferencing industry all over the globe.

More about Zoom

Recently, they confirmed to let the users run third party applications like Heads up, Dropbox Spaces and other apps on their platform. This helps the users to give access to a wide range of services such as whiteboard, project management, note-taking, and video games. Developers confirmed that more than 1,500 third-party integrations have taken place with the Zoom App Marketplace before releasing this feature for the users. Accessing this feature might be a bit tricky. Here is a complete guide that can be followed to run third-party applications on Zoom.