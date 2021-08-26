Zoom Releases New Update: Adds 'Hand Raise' Gesture For IPad, New 'Focus Mode' And More

Quick links:
IMAGE: UNSPLASH
Zoom has become one of the most popular video calling apps used all around the globe. The app saw a rise in its users since the pandemic started and the American teleconferencing service started releasing new updates according to the user’s requirements. They recently announced another feature that makes the trending work from home culture easier than ever. The makers have recently added options to perform the Raise Hand and Thumbs Up Gesture on iPad. More updates have been made to the application and the users are curious to learn more about them. Here is all the information available about the latest Zoom update.
Recently, they confirmed to let the users run third party applications like Heads up, Dropbox Spaces and other apps on their platform. This helps the users to give access to a wide range of services such as whiteboard, project management, note-taking, and video games. Developers confirmed that more than 1,500 third-party integrations have taken place with the Zoom App Marketplace before releasing this feature for the users. Accessing this feature might be a bit tricky. Here is a complete guide that can be followed to run third-party applications on Zoom.