Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: IPhone 11 Now Listed At Rs 38,999; Check More

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is about to begin for the Prime members with some amazing deals starting from midnight of October 2, while for non-Prime members, the sale will begin the next day. Though, the e-commerce site is providing huge discounts on smartphones from a variety of companies, yet, one of the finest discounts is offered on iPhone 11.

Since its launching, this is the first time ever that the device's pricing has dipped under Rs 40,000. As per the Amazon Great Indian Festival website, in the sale, customers will get iPhone 11 at a worth of Rs 38,999. This pricing is kept for the entry-level model with an internal storage of 64GB.

Amazon great Indian festival 2021 early sale- best deal on iPhone 11

Meanwhile, The iPhone 11 consisting of 128GB of storage is offered at a reduced price of Rs 43,999. Whereas, the top model of the iPhone 11 which consists of the storage of 256 GB costs Rs 59,999. The iPhone 11 which was launched in the year 2019, possesses a ‘Liquid Retina HD’ display, ‘Dual 12MP Ultra-Wide and Wide’ cameras as well as a Cinematic Mode 4K video recording system is now being offered at slashed down prices. Certain colours may not be accessible when customers will view Amazon's iPhone 11 product site for stock availability issues. While the iPhone 11 of the 64GB storage variant was initially priced at Rs 49,990. The iPhone 11's highest-end model, with 128GB of internal storage, costs Rs 54,990.

Apart from iPhone 11, the iPhone XR which was launched in the year 2018, will be available at Rs 32,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale which was originally priced as Rs 47,900. Other Apple products such as Apple AirPods Pro will also be available at a very discounted price during the sale. The Apple AirPods Pro is presently available for Rs. 16,990, down from Rs. 24,900. This gadget is also available for the next-day delivery option for Amazon subscribers, though it might depend upon the different pin codes. There are also immediate discounts available when using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

(Image: Unsplash/Insta-amazonedotin)