Amazon India Combines Its Pantry & Fresh Services, Promises 2-hour Delivery In 300 Cities

Amazon India announced on November 12, 2021, that it has combined two of its grocery services named Pantry and Fresh under one name called Amazon Fresh. Amazon Fresh will be a platform that can be used by customers to buy grocery items (previously sold by Amazon Pantry) and vegetables (previously sold by Amazon Fresh). The combined platform has been live since Friday and the service is available to users in 300 Indian cities.

As mentioned by Siddharth Nambiar, Director of Category Management at Amazon India in a public statement,

"In February this year, we announced the integration of the Pantry store into Fresh in select cities... Today, we've completed the integration of both stores into a single online store called Amazon Fresh across 300-plus cities in India. Customers will continue to enjoy super value savings, a wide selection of products, and convenient delivery options"

Amazon Fresh delivers groceries and vegetables within two hours

E-commerce giant Amazon planned to combine both its services earlier this year. The platform is live and users can order groceries and vegetables using it. Additionally, all the items of an order will arrive in a single package, making the procedure convenient for the customers.

The shipments are said to arrive in one to three days. In his statement, Nambiar also highlighted that people in cities like Bhubaneshwar, Lucknow and Patna are likely to shop for groceries online, especially after the pandemic.

Using the Amazon Fresh platform, customers can get deliveries within two hours. For instance, Amazon Fresh was tested in Bengaluru in August 2021 and deliveries were completed within two hours. The two-hour delivery service will be available from 6 a.m. early morning to 12 a.m. Additionally, orders that cost above Rs. 600 will be delivered for free. However, orders that cost less than Rs. 600 will be charged Rs. 29 as a delivery fee.

A lot of online grocery shopping platforms have emerged since the pandemic compelled people to stay put at their homes. Platforms such as Bigbasket and Grofers are also offering short delivery times and competitive rates on daily groceries and vegetables. Stay tuned for more updates about e-commerce platforms.