Amazon India To Expand Its Fulfilment Network In Tamil Nadu, Doubles Its Storage Capacity

Amazon India said on Thursday that they have plans to expand its fulfilment network in Tamil Nadu and hope to double the storage capacity this year. The fulfilment infrastructure to offer storage space of close to 4.4 million cubic feet to sellers in the state of Tamil Nadu. The e-commerce giant launched a new fulfilment centre (FC) and a specialised FC for large appliances and furniture in Coimbatore.

The company said that they are also planning to 'quadruple' the storage capacity at another existing Centre in Chennai. Chief Minister M K Stalin had formally inaugurated the fulfilment centre in the presence of Industry Minister Thangam Thennarasu, company Vice-President (Customer Fulfilment Operations) and Supply Chain, Prakash Dutta, among others. In Tamil Nadu, Amazon India has six fulfilment centres and double its storage capacity with close to 4.4 million cubic feet spread across an area of more than one million square feet. The buildings have been made functional and are already operating ahead of the festive season and can support more than 50,000 sellers besides generating thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

Amazon's giant plan to expand

Dutta said, "Tamil Nadu continues to be a significant region for us, and we are elated to further deepen our investment in the State. This network of six fulfilment centres offering a storage capacity of more than 4.4 million cubic feet will provide a fillip to sellers as well as ancillary industries including packaging, transportation, logistics. While we continue to prioritise the safety of our teams and customers, we are confident that this expansion will help us enhance the customer experience in Tamil Nadu, during and beyond the festive season." Amazon wanted to increase its fulfillment network by 40% across India and the supposed expansion in Tamil Nadu was a major part of the plan. They aspire to prove the storage capacity of 43 million cubic feet to its sellers. "Of the six FCs in Tamil Nadu, two of them are specialized buildings and will house tens of thousands of products in the large appliances category consisting of air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and televisions and a selection of products in the furniture category," it added.

(With PTI inputs)