Amazon Will Release New Offers Every Week With Prime Friday: Check Latest Offers Here

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is about to go on till Diwali and the e-commerce major has been adding new offers for its users. Amazon India recently confirmed that they will release an additional set of offers for the Prime Fridays Great Indian Festival Sale. It means that the users who have already consumed their 10% off on HDFC cards can redeem the offer again with the Prime Fridays offers. Apart from this, Amazon is going to start putting in special offers and discounts once every week till November. Makers claim that they are going to bring in offers on smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, appliances, Amazon devices, fashion and beauty products, home and kitchen appliances, furniture, and many other products available on their platform.

Amazon Prime Fridays Offers

Some of the most prominent offers include Rs.1,000 off on Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Rs. 2,500 off using HDFC bank cards to purchase the iQOO Z3 5G. Amazon Prime Fridays have brought in an offer that cuts down Rs. 3,000 from Redmi Note 10S current price and also six months of free screen replacement for the device. They are also going to release new special offers with discounts on televisions, laptops and smartwatches. Amazon has also covered the gaming sector by giving good discounts on Microsoft Xbox consoles. But the most beneficiates have been set for Amazon's in-house device, The Echo. Echo Dot and the Fire TV are supposed to be on sale at their lowest ever price. A special discount has also been released for the Echo Dot plus Fire TV Stick combo. Prime Fridays will also give users access to new releases and trailers on Prime Video.

More about Amazon

Apart from this, Amazon has been a part of the top trending topics amongst the gaming community. The biggest news is that its in-house streaming service, Twitch was recently hacked. Several industry experts claim that a lot of sensitive data was leaked from their platform. Twitch also acknowledged this and has started working on rectifying their mistakes. Apart from this, Amazon has also been dominating the gaming community with the release of their new 'New World' game. Well-known streamers like Shroud have already started playing the game on their live streams. More details about Amazon is supposed to release soon.