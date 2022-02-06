Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) price: Check out best deals from leading retailers

Apple iPhone 11 was launched by the Cupertino-based tech giant in 2019. In the following years, Apple has released two new models as well. While iPhone 11 was launched at Rs. 68,300 in India, it is readily available at Rs. 49,900 at various online sellers. Additionally, users can get a better deal if they scout for bank offers or exchange bonuses offered by sellers. Keep reading to know more about the best offers on Apple iPhone 11 (64GB).

Deals on Apple iPhone 11

On Amazon, Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) is currently available at Rs. 49,900. At this price, one can also get an instant discount by using an ICICI bank credit or debit card worth Rs. 4,000, bringing down the effective price of the phone to Rs. 45,900. Additionally, exchanging an old smartphone while buying the Apple iPhone 11 can offer instant credit up to Rs. 15,000, dealing the smartphone in Rs. 30,900. However, the exchange value of an old smartphone depends upon its condition.

At Unicorn India, the Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) is available at Rs. 47,405, but there seems to be no offer available as of (12:40 PM IST) February 6, 2022.

On India Store, Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) can be bought at an effective price of Rs. 34,900. However, this price contains a cashback offer on ICICI and Kotak bank cards and exchange credit received on turning in an old phone. The effective price has been calculated by reducing Rs. 11,000 for an old iPhone 7 128GB.

On Reliance Digital, Apple iPhone 11 (64GB) is available at Rs. 49,900. However, users can get Rs. 4,000 instant discount by using ICICI, Kotak and SBI bank credit and credit cards.

In the recent past, retailers have offered better deals on the iPhone 11 (64GB) version. It might not be the right time to purchase an iPhone 11 as users might be able to get better deals during an online sale, to an extent that they could get the iPhone 11 128GB for the price in which the 64GB model is available right now. Nevertheless, the iPhone 11 is a decent smartphone that comes with a 6.1-inch display, Apple's A13 Bionic processor and a dual-rear camera setup.