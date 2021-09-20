Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021: Check Out New Phones From Samsung, Moto, Oppo & Vivo

Flipkart has just announced its Big Billion Days Sale 2021 to grant its users some exciting offers on smartphones, electronics, home appliances and many other categories. But one of the main attractive points for the sale includes the launch of new smartphones from smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo and many more. The tech community are now curious to learn more about these new phones and have been trying to unearth information about them. Here are all the upcoming phones scheduled to launch during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021.

Flipkart Big Billion Days new phones

Ab poora India karega FLIP with BIG discounts, new launches, games, rewards and much more, during Flipkart #BigBillionDays! Coming soon! ⚡⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/uw8v6zsCQI — Flipkart (@Flipkart) September 17, 2021

Flipkart has created a dedicated microsite for their Big Billion Days Sale 2021. The page helps users to navigate through all the discounts and launches slated to happen in the coming days. Talking about the upcoming smartphones, Flipkart has listed a total of six manufacturers under the "Reveal Calendar" section to learn more about the release of these new phones during their upcoming Sale. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Date has been set as September 24 and the sale is slated to go on till October 1. To help our readers, here is a list of release dates for all the Big Billion Days new phones going on sale soon.

Realme Narzo 50 series is set to launch on September 24.

Oppo is set to release its new phone on September 27.

Samsung's upcoming smartphone is set to launch on September 28.

Poco is to launch its new smartphones on September 30.

Vivo is to launch its new smartphones on September 30.

Motorola will release its new phone on October 1.

More offers on Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021

Some prominent offers on the sale include huge discounts on Soundcore Life Note E Saina Nehwal Edition earphones, MSI GF63 Thin Core i5 gaming laptop, Boult Audio Soul Pods earphones and Fire-Boltt Max smartwatch. Huge discounts are also added to the Boat products including a 70 per cent discount for smartwatches and up to 80 per cent off on their speakers. The iPhone 12 has also seen a cut-down in its pricing and more offers are supposed to go live along with Big Billion Days Sale 2021. Keep an eye out for any updates on Flipkart’s official social media handles.