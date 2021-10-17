Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Best Deals On Chromebooks, Wireless Earphones, Smartwatches

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 is live and offering huge discounts on popular products from all segments, including electronics. Starting from October 17, 2021, there are huge discounts and additional bank offers on products from companies such as HP, Asus, Apple, Nothing, Fossil and Samsung. Keep reading to know about the best deals on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 on chromebooks, truly wireless earphones and smartwatches.

While a lot of people are working from home, they must require versatile devices to carry out their day-to-day professional tasks. it is just the right time to purchase such devices from Flipkart, as the prices are lower than ever. That being said, given below are the best deals on chromebooks, truly wireless earphones and smartwatches that are successful in their respective categories and have received a huge price cut from Flipkart.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021 deals

Best deals on chromebooks

HP 14a Celeron Dual Core: the Chromebook from HP is available on Flipkart for a price of Rs. 26,990. Additionally, interested buyers can avail of a discount on SBI credit cards worth Rs. 1,500. The Chromebook by HP is capable of handling daily tasks such as surfing through the internet, accessing emails, watching content on OTT platforms, compiling word documents and more. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of EMMC storage and features a 14" touch display.

Asus Chromebook Celeron Dual Core: it is available for Rs. 21,499 on Flipkart. Additionally, buyers can also claim a 10% discount by using SBI credit cards. The Chromebook from Asus comes with dual speakers, a 15.6" anti-glare display, 10 hours of battery life and USB-C charging. As far as the technical specifications are concerned, the device also comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

Best deals on truly wireless earphones

Best deals on smartwatches

Fossil Gen 5: the smartwatch from Fossil is currently available for Rs. 15,995 on Flipkart and those interested can claim an additional discount using SBI Credit Card worth Rs. 1,500. The smartwatch comes with a 3.2cm AMOLED display, along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. The processor on this one is a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 and the operating system that runs the smartwatch is Google Wear OS. The watch can download applications from the Google Play Store, access and respond to notifications and track all fitness-related metrics.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: the fully-capable smartwatch is available on Flipkart for a price of Rs. 11,990. Additionally, buyers can also claim a discount of Rs. 1,299 using SBI Credit Card. That being said, the smartwatch is available in three colours - Beige, Black and Grey. The device comes with a large 1.4" Super AMOLED display, along with 768MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage, while its runs on Samsung's Tizen OS.

Images: flipkart.com