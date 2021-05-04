Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Is Live! Know Details About Discount Offers & More

Walmart-owned Flipkart is all set to come with massive discounts for all its customers in India. The event is called the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale began on May 2, 2021, and will last for 6 days that is May 7, 2021. The e-commerce giant is meeting up the expectations of the users from this huge sale. So, if you have been wondering about Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale details, here is all you need to know about it.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale date and time

The eCommerce giant has revealed that the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale of May 2021 will start from May 2 and will last until May 7. This 6-day long sale will offer discounts on all site-wide offerings including Samsung Galaxy F62, Moto G10 Power and more which are available at Rs 17,999 and Rs. 8,999, respectively. Nevertheless, Flipkart Plus members got early access to the sale, which means for them, the sale began on May 1 at 12:00 PM IST.

Details about Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Discount offers

During the Flipkart 'Big Saving Days' Sale, users will get a 10 % instant discount on HDFC bank credit card and EMI transactions. Flipkart is also offering no-cost EMI options and exchange offers to make the deal more enticing. Using the promotion on the website, the e-commerce giant has also revealed that the sale will offer a massive discount of up to 65 % discount on televisions. The heating appliances will be available at up to 70 % off, and 40 % on Inverter ACs. There is a whopping up to 40 % discount on laptops.

Flipkart customers will also be intrigued by the discount on audio products for up to 70 % off. The smart wearables will be available at up to 50 % off, and up to 45 % off on premium tablets. Just like all the previous sales on the website, there will also be rush hour sales, which will offer more discount on some of the devices.

Top Flipkart offers on smartphones during the Big Saving Days Sale

Samsung Galaxy F62 base variant - Rs. 17,999

Moto G10 Power base variant - Rs 8,999

Moto G40 Fusion base variant - Rs 13,999

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock