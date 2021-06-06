Karnataka Ministers Lash Out Against Amazon Canada For 'Kannada Flag Bikini' Insult

Pro Kannada organisations are now protesting against Amazon Canada for selling women's innerwear and lingerie products printed with colours of the Karnataka flag and icon. Karnataka Forest Minister, Arvind Limbavali, on Saturday, said that he will take legal action against Amazon Canada for insulting Kannada and its culture. After Google, now Amazon Canada has hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas as women's innerwear products were seen on their website printed with colours of the Kannada flag and the state emblem of Karnataka.

'This is a matter of Kannadigas' self-pride and we will not tolerate the rise in such incidents,' wrote the forest minister in his tweet.

Multinational companies should stop such repeated insult of #Kannada This is a matter of Kannadigas' self pride and we will not tolerate the rise in such incidents.@amazonca should, therefore, apologise to Kannadigas. Legal action will be taken immediately against @amazonca 2/2 — Aravind Limbavali (@ArvindLBJP) June 5, 2021

In the product description, the company has clearly written 'BKDMHHH Women's Flag of Karnataka Original Design Slim Fit Tie Side Laces Triangle Chic Trimmer for Girl's'. The minister has also demanded an apology for all Kannadigas. The row over Amazon takes place nearly two days after a controversy involving Google took place. On Thursday morning, netizens lashed out at Google for showing Kannada as the 'world's ugliest language'. A massive outrage was witnessed against Google in social media platforms for hurting the sentiments of the Indian people.

Aravind Limbavali had earlier threatened to take legal action against Google for allegedly 'insulting' the pride of Kannadigas. Demanding a public apology from Google, the Karnataka Minister had said that legal action will be taken against the multinational company for 'maligning the image' of Kannada. The content of the response shown on the Google search belonged to a certain blog which was taken down after it was reported by multiple users who also sought Google's apology.

Google issues apology

After the massive outrage, Google had issued an apology for hurting the sentiments of the Indian people. Reasoning that the search results are not always perfect, a Google spokesperson on Thursday admitted that the search result was not ideal and that it does not 'reflect the opinions' of Google.

In a statement to news agency PTI, Google said, "We know this is not ideal, but we take swift corrective action when we are made aware of an issue and are continually working to improve our algorithms. Naturally, these are not reflective of the opinions of Google, and we apologize for the misunderstanding and hurting any sentiments."