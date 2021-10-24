Walmart Black Friday 2021 Deals: Check Best Offers On Laptops, Gaming Monitors And More

Black Friday is one of the busiest days for retailers and sellers like Walmart. Black Friday, the day that follows Thanksgiving Day in the United States, will be observed on November 26, this year. While Walmart offers discounts on products from all categories on the day in their stores, the first round of deals will be available from 3 November 2021. This time around, there are big price cuts on electronic appliances such as television sets and laptops. Here's a look at Walmart's Black Friday 2021 deals.
As mentioned earlier, the first round of deals will begin on 3 November 2021, at 07:00 pm ET. Additionally, there would be a follow up on 5 November at 05:00 am ET. The second round of deals by Walmart ahead of the Black Friday sale 2021 will be available on November 10 and November 12. The deals will be available both online and in physical outlets. Below mentioned are the best Walmart Black Friday deals on TVs and laptops.
Walmart Black Friday 2021 deals
- Samsung Chromebook 4: The Walmart Black Friday Deals is slashing off $212 from the price of the Samsung Chromebook 4, which will be available at $87 (originally priced at $299). The Chromebook has an 11.6" display along with an Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.
- HP Chromebook x360: As a part of the Walmart Black Friday Deal, the HP Chromebook x360 will be available at $179 (originally priced at $299). It comes with a 12" touch screen display, 1.1GHz Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB/32GB of RAM/storage. Both these Chromebooks can be used by users with basic requirements such as document creation, editing, checking emails or browsing through the internet.
- Gateway Ultra Slim: A capable entry-level laptop, the Gateway Ultra Slim will be available for $449 (originally priced at $699) during the Walmart Black Friday Deals. It comes with a 14.1" display, Intel Core i5 10th generation processor, and 16GB/256GB of RAM/SSD.
- LG UltraGaer 32" Gaming Monitor: Originally priced at $349, the 165Hz gaming monitor from LG will be available at $249. The monitor offers a screen size of 32" along with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. Being a gaming monitor, it has a response time of 1ms. Additionally, it also supports Nvidia G-Sync technology.
- Apple AirPods with Wired Charging Case: The most popular truly wireless earphones will be available at $89 (originally priced at $159). The AirPods feature Apple's H1 chip that offers excellent connectivity across Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads and Macs.