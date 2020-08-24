When Will Boat Airdopes 131 Go Next On Sale On Flipkart? Tentative Dates Inside

The Boat Airdopes 131 were launched on August 21st on Flipkart and soon went out of stock as numerous users bought the product from the e-commerce website. The product received a very positive response from users and has been rated 4.5 by 326 users on Flipkart. Read on to know when will the product be back on sale on the e-commerce website.

Boat Airdopes 131 next sale

The product was launched on August 21 on Flipkart but soon all the products were sold out. Since the product is high in demand, it is likely that it might go live on sale once again on September 1st or around August end. Flipkart is offering the product at Rs 1299 where the MRP of the product is Rs 2,990.

Read Also | NASA Establishes Return Program Review Board To Study Mars Samples

Details and features

Boat Airdopes 131 is a Bluetooth headset which is available in active black colour. The headset has a mic and has a Bluetooth version 5. IT has a wireless range of 10m and the charging time is 2 hours. It comes with a Type-C charging port, which ensures that one can easily charge it with any charger that has a compatible cable.

The carrying case also acts a 650 mAh portable charger that extends the playback time of these earbuds by upto 15 hours of total playtime. The airdopes use IWP technology, the earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case.

Read Also | Harvard Scientists' New Study Claims Sun Once Had A Binary Twin In Our Solar System

Boat Airdopes 131 offers

Bank Offer10% Instant Discount on Federal Bank Debit Cards

Bank OfferFlat Rs 30 discount on first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, minimum order value Rs 750/

Bank Offer Rs 30 Off on the first prepaid transaction using UPI. Minimum order value Rs 750/-

Bank OfferFlat Rs 75/- off on RuPay debit card purchase above Rs 7,500/-

Bank OfferFlat Rs 75 discount on UPI transaction above Rs 10,000/-

Bank Offer Rs 50 Off on 1st Prepaid txn with Visa Debit/Credit Card. Min Value Rs 600. On Electronics and Grocery

Bank Offer5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Bank Offer5% off* with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card

Combo OfferBuy 2 items save 5%;Buy 3 or more save 10%See all products

No Cost EMI with Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

No Cost EMI* with HDFC Bank Credit Cards

No Cost EMI* with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

Read Also | Apple Backtracks On Monetising Wordpress, Apologises For Forcing App To Add Purchases

Warranty on the product

Boat offers a 1-year warranty on the product. It shall cover manufacturing defects but not any kind of physical damage caused to the product. For any warranty related issues, please call the Boat Customer Support -022-49461882.

Read Also | BoAt Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earbuds Launched At ₹1,299; Know Features & How To Buy