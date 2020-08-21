BoAt Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earbuds Launched At ₹1,299; Know Features & How To Buy

The newly launched TWS boAt Airdopes 131 has been launched in the Indian market. The new Boat wireless earphone is powered by Bluetooth v5.0 and comes in three distinct colours such as Active Black, Midnight Blue and Cherry Blossom colours. The boAt Airdopes 131 earbuds will be available on Flipkart from tomorrow i.e. August 22, 2020.

TWS boAt Airdopes 131 price

The new boAt Airdopes 131 price is set at just Rs 1299. The new earbuds will be available for all the users from August 22, 2020, at just12 PM in the afternoon. The boAt Airdopes 131 is powered by Bluetooth v5.0 for faster connectivity and higher range.

True Wireless boAt Airdopes 131 features

TWS boAt Airdopes 131 comes with support for A2DP profiles and it features a 13mm driver for an immersive audio experience. The earbud’s charging case comes with an IWP (Instant Wake N’ Pair) technology that allows it to spontaneously power on and connects to your smartphone the moment you flip open the lid.

Each earbud of TWS boAt Airdopes 131 features a 40mAh Li-Polymer battery to enjoy music non-stop for 3 hours on a single charge. The charging case has a 650mAh battery which can additionally charge up the earbuds four times, giving you a total battery life of 15 hours.

It also features a USB Type-C port so you can use your existing smartphone’s charger. With a sleek classic design and comfortable look, each earbud only weighs 3.5 g. Offering a long battery backup of 15 hours with the case, this lightweight boAt Airdopes 131 is perfect to carry around while going on a walk.

Apart from all this, a multifunction button in the boAt Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earbuds will leave you awestruck as it also helps users to access the smartphone’s voice assistant instantly with a single press. The newly launched earbuds also sport a stereo calling feature with mic that lets a user indulge in smooth and clear conversations over a call. With an incredible price and intriguing features, the 100-year-old brand presents a Value For Money opportunity with Airdopes 131.

