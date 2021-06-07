3080 Ti Vs 3090: Compare Specs, Price And Performance Of The Two Graphic Cards

NVidia has been a popular American multinational technology company that is known for producing some of the most powerful graphics cards in the market currently. Because of a variety of options available, they are currently trying to compare two cards to each other. Thus the users have been searching for terms like 3080 Ti vs 3090. To help out the readers, here is all the information needed to compare the two NVidia Graphics Cards. Read more to know about NVidia RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3090 price and specs to compare.

3080 Ti vs 3090

The RTX 3080 Ti might have a very similar look to the RTX 3080 because of its design and ports. The main difference between the two graphics cards is the power and VRAM. The RTX 3080 Ti manages to bring in a bit more VRAM than the RTX 3080, with 12GB of GDDR6X in total. This new GPU is the best option one has if they want a performance that can be compared to RTX 3090 on paper and all of this can be received with half the VRAM. The Nvidia 2080 Ti price ranges to about $1,199. Apart from this, here is also the 3080 Ti that can be used to compare it with other NVidia or any other company graphics card around the globe.

3080 Ti Speecs

GPU clusters: 80

CUDAs: 10240

RTs: 80

Tensor: 320

ROPs: 112

Boost clock: 1665Mhz

Memory: 12GB G6X

Bus: 384-bit

Bandwidth: 912 GB/s

TDP: 350W

Price: $1,199

The GeForce RTX 3090 is one of the best Graphics Cards available to buy in the market currently. This is mostly because of the big ferocious GPU (BFGPU) with TITAN class performance. The Nvidia graphics Card is powered by Ampere NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture that helps to double down on ray tracing. The card also helps to improve AI performance with enhanced Ray Tracing (RT) Cores, Tensor Cores, and new streaming multiprocessors. Plus, it features a staggering 24 GB of G6X memory, all to deliver the ultimate gaming experience. The 3090 price has been set for somewhere around $1,500. Seeing such a surge on the price of thuis cards explains why it is a bit faster then the one before.

3090 Specs

NVIDIA CUDA® Cores: 10496

Boost Clock (GHz): 1.70

Base Clock (GHz): 1.40

Memory Specs: Standard Memory Config, 24 GB GDDR6X

Memory Interface Width: 384-b

Maximum Digital Resolution: 7680x4320

Standard Display Connectors : HDMI 2.1, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a

Multi Monitor: 4

HDCP: 2.3

Founders Edition Card Dimensions: Length 12.3" (313 mm)

Width: 5.4" (138 mm)

Slot: 3-Slot

Maximum GPU Temperature (in C: )93

Graphics Card Power (W): 350

Required System Power (W): 750

Supplementary Power Connectors: 2x PCIe 8-pin

IMAGE: NVIDIA TWITTER