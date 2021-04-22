4 Best Vaporizers In India: Vaporizers For Cold, Cough And Facial Steam Purposes

With the pandemic setting in, people have finally realised the advantage of maintaining good immunity. However, every change in seasons poses a new challenge to our immunity and puts people at the risk of catching the flu. During such times, vaporizers are meant to be the perfect solution for the prevention of having to go through those tough nights of suffering from cold, cough, and nasal congestion. Before the transition from summer to monsoon leaves you sleep-deprived yet again, here is a list of some of the best vaporizers in India for your reference.

4 Best Vaporizers in India

HealthSense Nano-Cure FS 550 Medical Steam Inhaler Vaporizer & Facial Steamer

Credit: Amazon India

Vaporizer Price: Rs.1999

The speciality of the HealthSense Vaporizer that keeps it one step ahead of the rest of the products in the market is its 'multiple steaming' feature. Additionally, this device enables time cycles anywhere from 40 seconds to 8 minutes. One of the common concerns that users usually express is the size of the steam particles and how they're usually unable to absorb it through the already congested nostrils. Users will be pleased to know that the HealthSense Vaporizer produces minute ionic steam particles that are essentially 4000 times smaller than the regular steamers. This steam inhaler is also child-friendly and comes equipped with silicone cups of various sizes to fulfill its purpose.

Healthgenie Steam Sauna Vaporizer & Facial Steamer

Credit: Amazon India

Vaporizer Price: Rs.1049

Healthgenie Vaporizer is one of the popular products on the market and is known best for its security features. Although this vaporizer has a basic design, its best aspects lie within the product. The design ensures no leakage and therefore, omits the risk of electric shocks. This steam inhaler is easy to use and comes equipped with an adjustable steam control regulator as well as a power indicator. To put it simply, the Healthgenie Vaporizer banks on comfort and gentle steam flow while also ensuring user safety.

Dr Trust USA 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer

Credit: Amazon India

Vaporizer Price: Rs.1999

The Dr Trust Vaporizer is best known for getting rid of all skin-related problems as it is powered by Nano-automization technology that ensures humidification. This device is especially meant for those who are concerned about the steam inhaler leaving the skin drier at the end of the day. One of its best features is its speed as it takes just over 30 seconds to humidify. The device also comes equipped with a built-in towel warming compartment to provide warm wash clothes and hand towels at the end of the session.

Newnik V108 Vaporizer & Steam Inhaler

Credit: Amazon India

Vaporizer Price: Rs.1529

The Nenwik Vaporizer is especially meant for medical use and is designed in a way to create compact size steam particles that can penetrate seamlessly into the nostril and the sinus cavities. The heat produced is bearable and moist that creates mist-like particles to offer relief to the users. The device further comes with one or more nasal masks in white and blue that is ideal for all users.

Image Source: Shutterstock