A12z Vs M1 Chip - Which Apple Chipset Is Better? A Complete Comparison

A12z vs M1 Chip for you. Here is a complete comparison between Apple M1 chip and A14 Chip. Read to find out about - which Apple chipset is better.

A12z CHIP vs M1 CHIP


With the launch of the new Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air, the organisation has introduced its latest Apple M1 chip in the market. The new M1 chip is Apple's most powerful Soc which is highly optimised for Apple devices. The organisation has also claimed that the M1 is the most powerful SoC in the entire world. Nevertheless, since the announcement of new iPads on April 20, 2021, many fans are actually wondering about the difference between the Apple A12z chip and Apple M1 Chip, and which processor offers better services. If you have been wondering about Apple A12z vs M1 Chip, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Apple A12z vs M1 Chip -

Features

Apple A12z Chip

Apple M1 chip

Frequency

1.59 GHz

3.20 GHz
Turbo ( 1 Core )

2.49 GHz

 -

Turbo ( All Cores )

2.49 GHz

 -

Cores

 8 8

Hyperthreading

 No No

Overclocking

 No No

Core architecture

 hybrid (big. LITTLE)

hybrid (big. LITTLE)

GPU

 Apple A12z

Apple M1 (8 Core)

GPU frequency

1.59 GHz

3.20 GHz

GPU (Turbo)

2.49 GHz

 -

GPU Generation

 9 1

Technology

 7  nm 5 nm

DirectX Version

 - - -

Max. displays

 2 2

Execution units

8

 128

Shader

 - -

Max. GPU Memory

 6 8 GB

Memory

 LPDDR4X-4266 -

Memory channels

 2 2

Max Memory

 16 GB 16 GB
ECC No No

L2 Cache

8 MB

 16 MB

L3 Cache

 - -

PCIe version

 - 4.0

Instruction set (ISA)

ARMv8-A64 (64 bit)

ARMv8-A64 (64 bit)

Socket

 N/ A N/ A

TDP (PL1)

 15 W 15 W

AES-NI

 Yes Yes

Virtualization

 None None
A Core

4x Vortex

 4x Firestorm
B Core

4x Tempex

 4x Firestorm
C Core - -

Apple M1 chip Hardware codec support

  • h264 - Decode / Encode
  • h265 / HEVC (8 bit) - Decode / Encode
  • h265 / HEVC (10 bit) - Decode / Encode
  • VP8 - Decode / Encode
  • VP9 - Decode / Encode
  • AV1 - Decode
  • VC-1 - Decode
  • AVC - Decode
  • JPEG - Decode / Encode

Apple A12z chip Hardware codec support

  • h264 - Decode / Encode
  • h265 / HEVC (8 bit) - Decode / Encode
  • h265 / HEVC (10 bit) - Decode / Encode
  • VP8 - Decode / Encode
  • VP9 - Decode / Encode
  • AV1 - No
  • VC-1 - Decode
  • AVC - Decode
  • JPEG - Decode / Encode

