Acer Aspire 5 Launched In India: Check Specifications And Price Details Here

Acer has launched a new gaming laptop in India, called the Acer Aspire 5. The laptop features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 chipset and an Nvidia RTX graphics card. While it does not have the looks and feel of a gaming laptop, it looks elegant in a monochrome finish. Keep reading to know more about the Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop specifications and price.

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop specifications

The Acer Aspire 5 comes with a 15.6-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor, coupled with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050. Furthermore, the Acer Aspire 5 features 8GB of DDR4 RAM, upgradeable up to 32GB As far as storage is concerned, the laptop comes with a 512GB of SSD. Out of the box, the gaming laptop runs on Windows 11.

For connectivity, the Acer Aspire 5 features a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port, an HDMI 2.0 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack and a K lock. Additionally, the laptop comes with dual fans for cooling with multiple modes. For attending video calls and meetings, there is a 720p HD webcam and an array of microphones that support Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction. The precision touchpad on the laptop also has a fingerprint scanner.

Overall, the Acer Aspire 5 gaming laptop is an excellent option for someone looking to purchase a mid-tier gaming laptop on a budget. That said, the Acer Aspire 5 is currently available to purchase on Amazon for Rs. 62,990. The laptop not only has a modern look to it but has all the hardware that would be required by someone who is attending college, running heavy applications like Revit, Adobe Premiere Pro or Photoshop. Even otherwise, the laptop is a good