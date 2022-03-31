Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop Launched In India: Check Specifications, Price And More Here

Acer has launched a new gaming laptop called the Acer Nitro 5. It comes with Windows 11, features one of the most powerful graphics processor and is powered by Intel's 12th Generation of processors. Keep reading to know more about the specifications of the Acer Nitro 5 2022 edition.

Acer Nitro 5 2022 specifications

The Acer Nitro 5 comes with a 15.6-inch IPS display that has an FHD resolution, has an aspect ratio of 16:9 and supports up to 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by 12th generation Intel Core i7 and Intel Core i5 processors. The laptop features up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD that supports a data transfer speed of 16Gb/s. One out of the two models has a hybrid storage solution, wherein it also has a 1TB HDD.

For delivering powerful graphical performance, the Acer Nitro 5 comes with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti (4GB of VRAM). On both the laptops, the size of the display and the graphics card are common. Additionally, both the laptops feature dual-speakers Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with power-off charging, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, 1 x USB Type-C port (Thunderbolt 4).

Further, users get a multi-gesture trackpad, a 57.5 Wh lithium-ion battery, a dual-microphone setup and an HD camera on both laptops. However, the one with an Intel Core i5 chipset is available for Rs.84,999 and the one with an Intel Core i7 processor is available from Rs. 1,09,000 on Acer's official website. Out of the box, the Acer Nitro 5 runs on the latest operating system by Microsoft, Windows 11.

At the Consumer Electronics Show 2022, Acer launched three new Chromebooks. Chromebooks are hybrid devices that are designed for both education and entertainment. The Acer Chromebooks series contains Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook Spin 315 and Chromebook Spin 314. While the former comes in a 13.5" screen format, the latter also has an optional touch screen model. All the models offer up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage.