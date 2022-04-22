After Microsoft, Sony Planning To Add Ads On Free-to-play PlayStation Games

While Xbox was reportedly planning to introduce advertisements to free-to-play games a couple of days ago, PlayStation might follow suit. According to a new report by Insider, Sony is also working on an advertisement programme to encourage developers for creating more video games and monetising their work. Keep reading to know more about the Sony PlayStation advertisement programme that could be active soon.

It is important to note that both Sony and Microsoft are planning to place ads at certain places that should not hamper the gameplay. In the last report, Republic mentioned the example of billboards in racing games, which should not disturb the players. Although Sony has not made up its mind to take a portion of the advertisement revenue, it might take a certain fee from developers for consumer data, via The Verge.

Sony to show ads on free-to-play PlayStation games

As of now, both Sony and Microsoft are providing monthly free games to subscribers of the paid services. To do so, the companies must be putting in money from their revenue to provide the games for free. However, the advertisement will not only be a way for both the companies to get some running revenue (if they wish to take a portion) but to pay a decent amount to the developers and creators of the free-to-play games.

Microsoft might show ads on Xbox in coming days

The report also mentions that Microsoft is aware that showing advertisements while players are enjoying a game might be irritating and hence, the company is working on developing a private marketplace, wherein it would only allow certain companies or brands. Additionally, Microsoft does not want to take a portion of the advertisement revenue. Instead, it will allow the developers of the game and advertising companies to share the revenue.

Insider also mentions that sources familiar with the development said that ads could start appearing on free-to-play Xbox games by the third quarter of this year. From what it looks like, Microsoft wants to attract more developers to the platform as advertisement revenue will help them improve and create more video games. It will be interesting to see how and when Microsoft starts showing ads on Xbox.